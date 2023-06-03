Nursing assistant sent to prison for stealing cash, using credit cards from elderly patients

Ladasia Vinson was sentenced to two years in prison for stealing from elderly patients at a senior facility. (Source: WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:50 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio woman who was convicted of stealing from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.

WOIO reports that Ladasia Vinson was sentenced to two years in jail for stealing from patients while working at an assisted living facility last year.

Authorities said Vinson stole from patients at the facility over a two-month span while she worked as a nursing assistant.

“It appeared she was utilizing their credit cards, making purchases, and also stealing cash for her own use,” Bay Village Police Department Sgt. Jay Elish said.

In court, Vinson said her intention was never to hurt or violate anyone and called her actions “stupid.”

According to police, Vinson was employed through a private company and the senior health facility in Bay Village was one of the three places she worked.

“I believe she deserves the harshest punishment allowed,” Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said.

O’Malley also read a statement from a victim that said, “This is my home. Imagine living in a place where you have to lock up your purse. If my situation isn’t bad enough ... I’ve been robbed.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

beavercreek wild fire
Brush fire near Beavercreek triggers evacuation orders
SE Portland road way improvements
Neighbors say road changes in SE Portland are dangerous
Ashley Real
Missing woman’s body identified in Clackamas County
Kyron Horman, new age progression photo
Community to hold fundraiser for Kyron Horman search
Stolen dump truck crash in the 6300 block of NE Rodney Avenue
Thief steals dump truck, crashes it into 4 cars in NE Portland

Latest News

FILE - Composer Kaija Saariaho, of Finland, arrives for the Polar Music Prize ceremony, where...
Acclaimed composer Kaija Saariaho dies at age 70 of brain tumor
The cause of the derailment was being investigated.
More than 200 killed and 900 hurt after 2 trains derail in India; hundreds still trapped in coaches
Vancouver house fire, 1 hospitalized
Portland releases drafts of new district maps for city council, community feedback invited
Portland releases drafts of new district maps for city council, community feedback invited