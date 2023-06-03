Sunny days ahead, plus briefly hot midweek

Starlight Parade features perfect weather this evening
By Mark Nelsen
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 3:30 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s another strangely cloudless day across the region this first Saturday of June, and temperatures are running 5-8 degrees above normal.  We should top out around 80 in the metro area late this afternoon. 

Starlight Parade

Weather will be perfect this evening! Comfortable temperatures early turn a bit cool later in the parade as the breezes blow through the streets.  I’ll be taking my lightweight puffy jacket for use after sunset and if you are headed down there this evening you should consider a light jacket or blanket as well.

What’s Ahead

We expect clear skies for at least the next three days as we are between a weather system offshore and another in the southwestern USA.

Portland's Forecast
Portland's Forecast(KPTV)

We typically see an afternoon northwest or northerly wind along the coastline and western valleys of NW Oregon and SW Washington in the summertime.  But an “extra strong” version of that cool onshore flow kicks in tomorrow and to a lesser extent Monday. The result will be very windy conditions along the beaches the next two afternoons.  There will be less “sand blasting” on your legs in the morning hours each day.  We also expect wind gusts in the 25-30 mph range in the I-5 corridor both afternoons.  Not a windstorm, but enough to blow an awning or umbrella around.

Tuesday and Wednesday that onshore flow weakens, and we’ll get very close or go slightly over the 90 degree mark those days.  Then expect cooling the 2nd half of the week and into next weekend.  There’s even a (slight) chance for showers by next Saturday with temperatures finally returning to normal.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

vancouver safe rest thumbnail
New Safe Rest village in North Portland causing issues for neighbors
Six women have been found dead around the Portland metro area in the past four months. Police...
6 women found dead around Portland metro in past 4 months
The FDA says the tubs have lids labeled "Waffle Cone Swirl" but the cartons are labeled...
Recall issued for batch of Tillamook ice cream due to allergy concerns
3-alarm fire at 3rd Street Pizza Company
Woman arrested for 3-alarm fire at McMinnville pizza restaurant
Man hospitalized after explosions, fire in Vancouver garage on Friday June 2, 2023.
Man hospitalized after explosions, fire in Vancouver garage

Latest News

First Alert Saturday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (6/3)
The warmup continues into early next week
Even warmer today and a pleasant night for a parade
First Alert Friday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (6/2)
Portland's Forecast
Sunny and warm all weekend, plus a gusty northerly wind for Sunday