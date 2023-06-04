2 dead in crash off Morrison Bridge in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two men died in a crash off the Morrison Bridge in Portland early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Eastbound Morrison Bridge and SE Water Ave below it, are closed for a double traffic fatal investigation. A car went off the bridge killing both occupants. The roadways will remain closed for several hours. pic.twitter.com/17hlUPZjDR — PPB Traffic Division (@ppbtraffic) June 4, 2023

PPB said at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to Southeast Water Avenue under the Morrison Bridge. They said a black 2003 Mercedes 500 going eastbound hit a guardrail, went off the bridge and landed on Water Ave. Two men in the car, who have not been identified, died.

SEE ALSO: 4 injured in NE Portland shooting

The investigation is continuing. Officers said speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attention Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case number 23-146476.

A closure to the Morrison Bridge eastbound and Water Ave. was lifted at about 8 a.m.

These are traffic deaths 25 and 26 in Portland this year.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.