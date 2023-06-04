2 dead in crash off Morrison Bridge in Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:09 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two men died in a crash off the Morrison Bridge in Portland early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to Southeast Water Avenue under the Morrison Bridge. They said a black 2003 Mercedes 500 going eastbound hit a guardrail, went off the bridge and landed on Water Ave. Two men in the car, who have not been identified, died.

The investigation is continuing. Officers said speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attention Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case number 23-146476.

A closure to the Morrison Bridge eastbound and Water Ave. was lifted at about 8 a.m.

These are traffic deaths 25 and 26 in Portland this year.

