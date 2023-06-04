Another warm sunny day and we get closer to a couple of 90 degree days this week

Happy Sunday,

It was another warm sunny day across the region yesterday. Temperatures at the parade last night started in the low 70s and dropped to the low 60s by the time the parade was over. It is starting off on the warmer side again today, with areas along the coast nearly 10 degrees warmer. One to three+ in the valley.

We expect clear skies for at least the next three days as we are between a weather system offshore and another in the southwestern USA. We ended up reaching 80 yesterday for our high and will be close to hat again today. In fact, we are still on the warm up track that gets us to the low 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday. As Mark mentioned last night we are expecting very windy conditions along the beaches the next two afternoons. It will not be as strong in the morning hours each day but we expect wind gusts in the 25-30 mph range in the I-5 corridor both afternoons. Not a windstorm, but enough to blow an awning or umbrella around.

It will be cooler the 2nd half of the week and into next weekend with highs in the mid-80s Thursday and dropping to the mid-70s by Saturday. There’s even a (slight) chance for showers by next Saturday with temperatures finally returning to normal.

