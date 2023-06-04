Four dead in Missouri after car hits several motorcycles

By Chris Six, Liam Garrity and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 8:23 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - Four people are dead after a crash Saturday afternoon on State Highway 39 near Aurora, Missouri, KY3 reports.

Missouri State Highway Patrol says there were 11 people involved in the accident. Ten people were on motorcycles and one was driving a car.

A 17-year-old girl, 28-year-old Kameron Hale, 59-year-old James Olmsted and 61-year-old Linda Anderson were killed in the crash. All four were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash report states the crash occurred when a Toyota Corolla crossed the center line and hit five motorcycles. After the impact, the car then went off the side of the road and stopped in a ditch.

The occupants of the motorcycles were thrown after their bikes overturned. One of the motorcycles caught on fire shortly after the crash.

The driver of the car was a 51-year-old woman and she was taken to a hospital in Springfield, Missouri, in serious condition.

There were six other motorcyclists taken to Springfield hospitals in serious condition. One of those in serious condition is a 16-year-old.

Everyone involved in the crash, including the driver, was from Aurora, Missouri.

According to the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District, multiple medical helicopters were called to the scene.

Authorities say the driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of impairment.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

vancouver safe rest thumbnail
New Safe Rest village in North Portland causing issues for neighbors
Six women have been found dead around the Portland metro area in the past four months. Police...
6 women found dead around Portland metro in past 4 months
KPTV File Image
Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 arrested in Corbett domestic violence shooting
The FDA says the tubs have lids labeled "Waffle Cone Swirl" but the cartons are labeled...
Recall issued for batch of Tillamook ice cream due to allergy concerns
3-alarm fire at 3rd Street Pizza Company
Woman arrested for 3-alarm fire at McMinnville pizza restaurant

Latest News

FILE - This May 14, 2018 file photo shows Chuck Todd at the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront in New...
Chuck Todd leaving NBC political panel show ‘Meet the Press’ and being replaced by Kristen Welker
Rescuers work at the site of passenger trains accident, in Balasore district, in the eastern...
Indian railways official says error in signaling system led to crash that killed over 300 people
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during a meeting with President Joe Biden on the...
Ukrainian president says at least 500 children killed by war
FILE - Apple CEO Tim Cook smiles at an Apple event in Cupertino, Calif., on Sept. 7, 2022....
Apple is expected to unveil sleek headset aimed at thrusting the masses into alternate realities