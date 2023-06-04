Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 arrested in Corbett domestic violence shooting

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 5:44 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORBETT, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died, and a suspect is in custody after a domestic violence shooting in Corbett on Saturday afternoon, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said just before 5 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 37000 block of East Historic Columbia River Highway. They said they found one person dead in a domestic violence shooting.

One person was taken into custody for the shooting. Investigators are currently at the scene. No other details are immediately available.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

