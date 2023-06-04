Smith, Sinclair lead Portland Thorns past rival OL Reign 2-0

Portland Thorns midfielder Christine Sinclair, right, celebrates after scoring a goal against...
Portland Thorns midfielder Christine Sinclair, right, celebrates after scoring a goal against the OL Reign with teammates Samantha Coffey, center, and Crystal Dunn, left, during the second half of an NWSL soccer match, Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)(Lindsey Wasson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 12:54 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — Sophia Smith and Christine Sinclair both scored and the Portland Thorns beat rivals OL Reign 2-0 in the National Women’s Soccer League on Saturday.

The match was part of a doubleheader, with the Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers playing to a scoreless draw in the earlier match at Seattle’s Lumen Field. More than 42,000 fans attended the doubleheader.

In the 17th minute, Smith dribbled around her defender at the top of the box and put a shot into the lower right corner. Hina Sugita assisted the goal.

Smith now leads the league with five goals and five assists.

Sinclair doubled Portland’s lead in the 87th minute, getting on the end of a Morgan Weaver cutback pass at the top of the box.

SEE ALSO: Portland Thorns begin title defense with dominant win

OL Reign (5-4-1) had 15 shots, but Thorns goalkeeper Bella Bixby made four saves to earn a shutout win.

Portland (5-1-4) moved to the top of the NWSL standings with the win.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

vancouver safe rest thumbnail
New Safe Rest village in North Portland causing issues for neighbors
Two people died in a crash off the Morrison Bridge early Sunday morning.
2 dead in crash off Morrison Bridge in Portland
Six women have been found dead around the Portland metro area in the past four months. Police...
6 women found dead around Portland metro in past 4 months
A woman died and a man was arrested in a domestic violence shooting in Corbett on Saturday...
Woman dies, man arrested in shooting at Corbett RV park
shooting NE PORTLAND
4 injured in NE Portland shooting

Latest News

Thorns rally with goalkeeper scoring tying goal for draw against Angel City
Proposal during Portland Thorns home opener
Portland Thorns
Portland Thorns begin title defense with dominant win
THORNS MIKE NORRIS
1-on-1 with new Thorns head coach Mike Norris