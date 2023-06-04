Smith, Sinclair lead Portland Thorns past rival OL Reign 2-0

SEATTLE (AP) — Sophia Smith and Christine Sinclair both scored and the Portland Thorns beat rivals OL Reign 2-0 in the National Women’s Soccer League on Saturday.

The match was part of a doubleheader, with the Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers playing to a scoreless draw in the earlier match at Seattle’s Lumen Field. More than 42,000 fans attended the doubleheader.

In the 17th minute, Smith dribbled around her defender at the top of the box and put a shot into the lower right corner. Hina Sugita assisted the goal.

Smith now leads the league with five goals and five assists.

Sinclair doubled Portland’s lead in the 87th minute, getting on the end of a Morgan Weaver cutback pass at the top of the box.

OL Reign (5-4-1) had 15 shots, but Thorns goalkeeper Bella Bixby made four saves to earn a shutout win.

Portland (5-1-4) moved to the top of the NWSL standings with the win.

