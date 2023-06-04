Tips sought in Vancouver pregnant woman missing since early last month

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a pregnant woman missing for a month.

VPD said 31-year-old Kailee Wheeless hasn’t been seen or heard from by friends or family since the beginning of May. She is eight months pregnant, houseless and could be suffering from medical complications dangerous to her and the child. She is described at five feet, seven inches and about 150 pounds.

If you have any information about Wheeless, you’re asked to call 911 or e-mail detective Carlow at jake.carlow@cityofvancouver.us.

