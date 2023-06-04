Tips sought in Vancouver pregnant woman missing since early last month

Kailee Wheeless
Kailee Wheeless(Vancouver Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:53 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a pregnant woman missing for a month.

SEE ALSO: Vancouver police looking for ‘high-risk’ missing woman and 2 children

VPD said 31-year-old Kailee Wheeless hasn’t been seen or heard from by friends or family since the beginning of May. She is eight months pregnant, houseless and could be suffering from medical complications dangerous to her and the child. She is described at five feet, seven inches and about 150 pounds.

If you have any information about Wheeless, you’re asked to call 911 or e-mail detective Carlow at jake.carlow@cityofvancouver.us.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

vancouver safe rest thumbnail
New Safe Rest village in North Portland causing issues for neighbors
Six women have been found dead around the Portland metro area in the past four months. Police...
6 women found dead around Portland metro in past 4 months
A woman died and a man was arrested in a domestic violence shooting in Corbett on Saturday...
Woman dies, man arrested in shooting at Corbett RV park
shooting NE PORTLAND
4 injured in NE Portland shooting
The FDA says the tubs have lids labeled "Waffle Cone Swirl" but the cartons are labeled...
Recall issued for batch of Tillamook ice cream due to allergy concerns

Latest News

Woman dies, man arrested in shooting at Corbett RV park
Victims and survivors of gun violence spoke at a Wear Orange event Saturday in Portland.
Wear Orange weekend raises awareness of gun violence impact in Portland
Wear Orange weekend raises awareness of gun violence impact in Portland
From left: Jesse Sutton, Bethany Shaffer, Rachel Sutton
Vancouver police looking for ‘high-risk’ missing woman and 2 children