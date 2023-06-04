Vancouver police looking for ‘high-risk’ missing woman and 2 children

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a mother and her two children that are considered to be “high-risk.”

VPD said it is looking for 35-year-old Bethany Shaffer, 10-year-old Jesse Sutton and 7-year-old Rachel Sutton. Officers said Bethany Shaffer was having suicidal intentions in a mental health crisis, drove away from her home and took her two children with her.

SEE ALSO: 6 women found dead around Portland metro in past 4 months

Shaffer’s car is a white 2014 Mazda CX9 with Washington license plate BOT7709. Police did not know what either of the three were last wearing. If you have seen them or have any information, you’re asked to call 911.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.