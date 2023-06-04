Vancouver police looking for ‘high-risk’ missing woman and 2 children

From left: Jesse Sutton, Bethany Shaffer, Rachel Sutton
From left: Jesse Sutton, Bethany Shaffer, Rachel Sutton(Vancouver Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:38 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a mother and her two children that are considered to be “high-risk.”

VPD said it is looking for 35-year-old Bethany Shaffer, 10-year-old Jesse Sutton and 7-year-old Rachel Sutton. Officers said Bethany Shaffer was having suicidal intentions in a mental health crisis, drove away from her home and took her two children with her.

SEE ALSO: 6 women found dead around Portland metro in past 4 months

Shaffer’s car is a white 2014 Mazda CX9 with Washington license plate BOT7709. Police did not know what either of the three were last wearing. If you have seen them or have any information, you’re asked to call 911.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

vancouver safe rest thumbnail
New Safe Rest village in North Portland causing issues for neighbors
Six women have been found dead around the Portland metro area in the past four months. Police...
6 women found dead around Portland metro in past 4 months
KPTV File Image
Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 arrested in Corbett domestic violence shooting
shooting NE PORTLAND
4 injured in NE Portland shooting
The FDA says the tubs have lids labeled "Waffle Cone Swirl" but the cartons are labeled...
Recall issued for batch of Tillamook ice cream due to allergy concerns

Latest News

Victims and survivors of gun violence spoke at a Wear Orange event Saturday in Portland.
Wear Orange weekend raises awareness of gun violence impact in Portland
Wear Orange weekend raises awareness of gun violence impact in Portland
2 dead in crash off Morrison Bridge in Portland
Two people died in a crash off the Morrison Bridge early Sunday morning.
2 dead in crash off Morrison Bridge in Portland