Warming up through Tuesday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s a gorgeous, sunny day out there to wrap up the weekend! It is a bit breezy, with some spots around Portland (bridges) recording wind gusts around 30 MPH. Temperatures around the metro area are in the mid 70s as of 4 p.m., so we’ll likely top out in the upper 70s this evening at PDX.

Plan on a warmer day Monday, with temperatures creeping into the low 80s. We’ll keep climbing Tuesday, hitting the low 90s as a high pressure system expands into our region. We’ll be switching to an easterly (offshore) wind on Tuesday, too, which will help heat us up. We should start to see those temperatures dropping Wednesday, but it’ll still be a hot afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.

We’ll continue to see warmer-than-average-- but more reasonable-- temperatures Thursday and beyond as the high pressure system recedes to the southeast, allowing a weak trough of cooler air to move in later in the week. That’ll increase our cloud cover as well. We’ll be back down to about 80 degrees on Friday, then in the mid-70s next weekend. There is a slight chance for a shower on Saturday or Sunday, but we’ll keep you posted as we get closer. For now, things are trending warm and dry.

