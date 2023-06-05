1 arrested after shooting at Woodburn grocery store

WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - A person was arrested Sunday after a shooting at a Woodburn grocery store, according to Woodburn Police.

At about 4 p.m., police responded to Mega Foods at 1542 Mt. Hood Avenue after reports of a shooting. Police said there was one victim, but did share any information about the victim’s injuries or if they survived.

A person was arrested and police said they do not believe there is any current threat to the public.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released at this time.

