1 arrested after shooting at Woodburn grocery store

FILE - Police lights
FILE - Police lights(VALENTYN SEMENOV | Envato)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 5:33 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - A person was arrested Sunday after a shooting at a Woodburn grocery store, according to Woodburn Police.

At about 4 p.m., police responded to Mega Foods at 1542 Mt. Hood Avenue after reports of a shooting. Police said there was one victim, but did share any information about the victim’s injuries or if they survived.

SEE ALSO: Vancouver police looking for ‘high-risk’ missing woman and 2 children

A person was arrested and police said they do not believe there is any current threat to the public.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

vancouver safe rest thumbnail
New Safe Rest village in North Portland causing issues for neighbors
Two people died in a crash off the Morrison Bridge early Sunday morning.
2 dead in crash off Morrison Bridge in Portland
Six women have been found dead around the Portland metro area in the past four months. Police...
6 women found dead around Portland metro in past 4 months
Kailee Wheeless
Tips sought in Vancouver pregnant woman missing since early last month
A woman died and a man was arrested in a domestic violence shooting in Corbett on Saturday...
Woman dies, man arrested in shooting at Corbett RV park

Latest News

Highlights of the 2023 Rose Festival Starlight Parade
Kailee Wheeless
Tips sought in Vancouver pregnant woman missing since early last month
Woman dies, man arrested in shooting at Corbett RV park
Victims and survivors of gun violence spoke at a Wear Orange event Saturday in Portland.
Wear Orange weekend raises awareness of gun violence impact in Portland