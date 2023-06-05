18-year-old passenger killed, driver seriously injured in high-speed crash in Vancouver

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:46 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - One person died and another was seriously injured in a crash in Vancouver Sunday night.

At about 9 p.m., officers responded to a crash in the 3000 block of Columbia Way. Police say a vehicle was speeding when it hit a tree, ejecting the driver and killing the passenger.

The 21-year-old driver was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the 18-year-old passenger, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

According to police, alcohol and speed are factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.

