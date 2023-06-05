Brush fire threatening several homes in Vancouver, evacuation orders issued

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:26 PM PDT
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A brush fire was threating several homes in Vancouver, WA on Monday afternoon, prompting officials to issue an evacuation order.

The brush fire is actively burning North of Northeast 16th Street and moving to the South, according to a tweet by local emergency management officials.

Houses located on the North side of NE 16th Street were urged to evacuate immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

