Brush fire threatening several homes in Vancouver, evacuation orders issued

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A brush fire was threating several homes in Vancouver, WA on Monday afternoon, prompting officials to issue an evacuation order.

The brush fire is actively burning North of Northeast 16th Street and moving to the South, according to a tweet by local emergency management officials.

There is a brush fire actively burning North of NE 16th St and moving to the South. Houses located on the North side of NE 16th St. Should EVACUATE NOW! pic.twitter.com/gxJto9TMfw — CRESA (@CRESA) June 5, 2023

Houses located on the North side of NE 16th Street were urged to evacuate immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

