Deputies searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after shooting in Eugene

Jason Scott Page
Jason Scott Page(Lane County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - A 34-year-old man is wanted for a shooting that happened in Eugene over the weekend, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened Saturday at a home in the 3900 block of McDougal Lane. The sheriff’s office says Jason Scott Page shot the 35-year-old victim in the back. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Page is described as white, standing about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos on his chest, stomach and left arm.

The sheriff’s office said the firearm used in the shooting has not been recovered. Page is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Page’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 and not approach him.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 men dead after car drives off Morrison Bridge in Portland
2 men dead after car drives off Morrison Bridge in Portland
Kailee Wheeless
Pregnant woman missing from Vancouver since early last month
Bethany Shaffer and her two children were found and are safe, police say.
FOUND: Vancouver woman, 2 kids reported missing and ‘high risk’
Woman who threw her 2 young kids off Portland bridge dies in prison
Woman who threw her 2 young kids off Portland bridge dies in prison
FILE - Police lights
1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting at Woodburn grocery store

Latest News

Shattered front door of Hazel Dell car dealership
Sheriff: Man arrested after breaking into Hazel Dell car dealership
Stolen dump truck crash in the 6300 block of NE Rodney Avenue
Thief steals dump truck, crashes it into 4 cars in NE Portland
Carle McConnell
Vancouver police seek help solving 1997 murder of 17-year-old
Press box building at Reynolds High School damaged by fire
Fire at Reynolds High School deemed arson