Deputies searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after shooting in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - A 34-year-old man is wanted for a shooting that happened in Eugene over the weekend, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened Saturday at a home in the 3900 block of McDougal Lane. The sheriff’s office says Jason Scott Page shot the 35-year-old victim in the back. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Page is described as white, standing about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos on his chest, stomach and left arm.

The sheriff’s office said the firearm used in the shooting has not been recovered. Page is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Page’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 and not approach him.

