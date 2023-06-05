Fleet Week ships to arrive in Portland beginning Tuesday

Fleet Week(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:28 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Tuesday is the start of a popular Rose Festival event - Fleet Week! For some Portland commuters, this could mean traffic tie-ups in the afternoon.

There will be bridge lifts to accommodate the arrival of Fleet Week ships. The Broadway, Steel and Burnside bridges will all be affected.

The ships arrive Tuesday - Thursday, and depart on Monday. Here is the estimated arrival and departure schedule:

  • Tuesday, June 6: 2 ship arrivals with lifts between 2-4 p.m.
  • Wednesday, June 7: 1 ship arrival with lifts between 2-4 p.m.
  • Thursday, June 8: 7 ship arrivals with lifts between 2-6 p.m.
  • Monday, June 12: Ship departures to begin at 7 a.m. and lasting until noon.

The ships visiting Portland this year will be announced on Wednesday.

Tours are first-come, first-serve basis, and tickets are not required. There are some things people should know before setting out to tour the ships:

  • Bring your government issued ID
  • Visitors will pass through an airport-style security screening checkpoint and may be subject to personal search
  • All visitors need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (a U.S. Navy requirement)
  • Visitors must wear closed-toe shoes
  • Bags, strollers, and wheelchairs are not allowed on board, and there is no ‘holding area’ for personal items
  • Do not bring any items on the prohibited items list
  • Visitors must be physically able to maneuver on board, including climbing narrow ladders

For more details about Fleet Week, click here.

