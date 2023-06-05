Food cart destroyed by fire in Newberg
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:39 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEWBERG, Ore. (KPTV) - One food cart was destroyed by a fire in Newberg on Monday morning.
At about 7:45 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, along with Dundee Fire, responded to a fire at a food cart pod near East 1st Street and South Center Street. Crews arrived to the scene and found one food truck fully involved along with a nearby fence on fire.
TVF&R says crews had the fire under control in about 10 minutes. The fire did not spread to other nearby food carts.
No injuries were reported.
A fire investigator is working to determine the cause.
Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.