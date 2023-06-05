Food cart destroyed by fire in Newberg

NEWBERG, Ore. (KPTV) - One food cart was destroyed by a fire in Newberg on Monday morning.

At about 7:45 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, along with Dundee Fire, responded to a fire at a food cart pod near East 1st Street and South Center Street. Crews arrived to the scene and found one food truck fully involved along with a nearby fence on fire.

TVF&R says crews had the fire under control in about 10 minutes. The fire did not spread to other nearby food carts.

Food cart destroyed by fire (Ben Taylor via Burst)

No injuries were reported.

A fire investigator is working to determine the cause.

