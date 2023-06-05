Goose Hollow resident charged with dozens of counts by grand jury

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On June 5, the suspected arsonist who set fire to an apartment complex that displaced around 33 people has been indicted by a grand jury on 55 charges.

The man, Garrett Allen Ray Repp, 30, is accused of setting a fire in the May apartments of the Goose Hollow Neighborhood on May 16.

The fire burned for over six hours, displaced an estimate of 33 residents and required over 80 firefighters to be put out.

SEE ALSO: Portland apartment building on brink of collapsing after fire

Since the fire, the Portland Fire Investigations Unit has been investigating its origin. After gathering and analyzing evidence and interviewing witnesses, the Fire Investigation Unit alongside Central Precinct Officers arrested Repp on the evening of May 25.

Repp was a resident on the third floor of the May apartments and was arrested on charges of arson and criminal mischief. He was booked into Multnomah County Detention Center where he has remained.

The charges Repp faces are:

· 28 counts of Arson in the First Degree

· 21 counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person

· 5 counts of Animal Abuse in the First Degree

· 1 count of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree

SEE ALSO: Arson arrest made in downtown Portland apartment fire that displaced dozens

Due to the violent nature of the crimes and risks Repp poses to the publics safety, prosecutors filed a means of denying any form of release during the case, according to the Multnomah County District Attorneys office. The court will decide to keep Repp in custody or allow him to be released at a later date.

A charge is only an accusation of a crime. Repp remains innocent until proven guilty.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.