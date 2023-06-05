Grants Pass man impersonates minor to sexually exploit teens: Sheriff

GRANTS PASS Ore. (KPTV) – A Grants Pass man is in custody after impersonating a teenager to sexually exploit minors online, according to officials.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Brandon Cody Gale, 28, of Grants Pass, found victims by posing as a teenage boy on Facebook and Snapchat. Gale then coerced underage victims into sexual acts.

According to authorities, Gale used accounts under the following names: John Gunther, Marley Nukka, Antioch Baby and Tony Montana.

The teenager Gale impersonated volunteered to release his images in hopes it would help identify other victims.

Images Brandon Cody Gale used to impersonate a teen. (Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators are looking for other potential victims. If you have any information, call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Tip Line at (541) 774-8333 and reference case number 22-1879.

Gale has been charged with one count of sexual exploitation and attempted sexual exploitation of children as well as one count of coercion and enticement of a minor. Gale was transferred to the Josephine County Jail on June 1from the Power River Correctional Facility in Baker City where he was serving time on state charges for an unrelated incident.

