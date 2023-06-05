Nurses, clinicians at 3 Providence facilities vote to authorize strikes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Nurses at three Providence facilities have voted to authorize strikes, according to the Oregon Nurses Association.

About 1,800 nurses and clinicians from Providence Portland, Providence Seaside and Providence Home Health and Hospice had near unanimous votes to authorize the three strikes.

According to the ONA, the strikes are to protest “Providence’s illegal unfair labor practices (ULPs) and were taken in response to eroding standards of care across Providence’s extensive healthcare system.”

The nurses are demanding increased staffing at the hospitals, increased paid leave (36-52 additional hours), pay increases, and better benefits.

“Above all, home health and hospice clinicians are fighting for working conditions that allow us to provide safe patient care,” said Sharon Barbosa, RN and bargaining unit chair for Providence Home Health and Hospice. “Providence increased our caseloads up to 70% in the middle of a global pandemic. Under these conditions, necessary care is delayed, patients suffer, and clinicians continue to flee Providence. Those of us who are left have no choice but to take this stand to protect our patients.”

ONA says that nurses have volunteered their time to meet frequently with paid Providence managers since October 2022, advocating for the changes but have been met with roadblocks.

ONA says negotiations will continue for all three units this week. When a strike is called, ONA says it will give “Providence a 10-day notice to allow management adequate time to cease admissions and transfer patients or to reach a fair agreement with nurses and avert a work stoppage.”

FOX 12 has reached out to Providence for statement. They said they are working on a response.

