Portland cat with ‘wacky’ name is finalist in national competition

A cat from Portland is in the running for the nation's "Wacky Pet Names."
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:42 AM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Moira Rose McMurderpants Queen of Hearts is a finalist in the Nationwide contest of crazy pet names.

Moira Rose McMurderpants Queen of Hearts is a nod to a popular character from the sitcom Schitt’s Creek, combined with her Irish heritage and her deadly pastime.

The vote for the wackiest pet name is now underway and will run until June 9. Beyond the traditional cat and dog categories, a new exotic pets category has been added this year and those nominees include rabbits, ferrets, guinea pigs, a bird, a tortoise, and a pot-bellied pig.

The winner is set to be announced next Tuesday, June 13.

To vote for Moira Rose McMurderpants Queen of Hearts or any of the other finalists, click here.

