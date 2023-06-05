Portland man heads to MasterChef kitchen

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – James Barfield, born and raised in Portland, is heading to the MasterChef kitchen for it’s 13th season, which theme this year is MasterChef: United Tastes of America!

Barfield is battling it out with other home cooks from from four part of America (West, Northeast, Midwest and South) for a chance to win the title of America’s MasterChef and $250,000! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with Barfield to learn more about his experience on the show.

Watch the episode Barfield appears in Wednesday, June 7, at 8 p.m. on FOX 12 Oregon.

