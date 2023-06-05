Sheriff: Man arrested after breaking into Hazel Dell car dealership

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says deputies caught a man in the act as he was burglarizing a car dealership in Hazel Dell on Saturday night.

Just before 10:22 p.m., on June 3, deputies responded to an alarm at a car dealership located at 9408 Northeast Highway 99. The sheriff’s office says they deployed a drone within three minutes and found the front door of the dealership shattered.

When deputies arrived to the dealership, they say they saw 21-year-old Kevin Navarro, of Vancouver, leaving the business. The sheriff’s office says Navarro had several sets of keys which belonged to cars owned by the dealership.

Navarro was booked into the Clark County Jail for burglary, along with charges for theft and vandalism referred to the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says they have responded to an increasing number of commercial burglaries along Highway 99 in Hazel Dell over the past few months. They have increased patrols as a result.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.