Vancouver man killed in officer-involved shooting identified

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Authorities have identified the man killed in a Vancouver officer-involved shooting in late May.

According to the Cowlitz Co. Sheriff’s Office, Joshua James Wilson, 43, of Vancouver, was seen entering the Safeway in the 6700 block of East Mill Plain Boulevard on May 30. With assistance from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Vancouver Police Neighborhood Response Team attempted to take Wilson into custody for active warrants.

Wilson had been identified in the following recent incidents, according to the CCSO:

Commercial Burglary, 2400 E. Evergreen Blvd, Vancouver – May 20, 2023

Armed Robbery, 6510 E. Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver – May 21, 2023

Armed Robbery, 1901 Kauffman Ave, Vancouver – May 29, 2023

According to officials, law enforcement formed near Wilson’s car, identifying themselves before he fled westbound on foot.

In obtained videos, the CCSO says Wilson is seen pointing a pistol directly at a police officer before gunfire ensues from three officers and one deputy.

Despite first-aid, Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.

