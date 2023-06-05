Warmer today, hot tomorrow!

Happy Monday everyone,

Today as been another sunny warm day for the region. Going into the hottest point of the day we’re ranging from 2 to 7 degrees warmer than yesterday and still on track to reach the low 80s before cooling down for the night. Overnight temperatures are on track to bottom out in the low 50s to mid-50s, pretty normal for this time of year.

Tomorrow we should see our first 90 day of June, possibly followed by a second on Wednesday. A ridge of high pressure is just off to our east and looks like it moves toward us just enough to warm us up for a couple of days. After this we start to have a weak low move over us through the weekend. This will drop our highs back into the mid/upper 80s for a couple of days and give us a slight chance for showers on Saturday. Sunday we start looking to the west as a new ridge of high pressure starts moving toward us. Sunday into Monday our temperatures will warm up a little again and get us into the upper 70s/low 80s Sunday and low to mid-80s on Monday.

Other than the slight chance of showers we see Saturday, we will remain dry west of the Cascades. East we are tracking a chance for thunderstorms the evening and again tomorrow afternoon/evening.

