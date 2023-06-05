Warmer today, turning hot Tuesday-Wednesday

Good morning! We’re starting off the week on a cool, dry & breezy note. Wind became more of a factor Sunday afternoon, and will turn gusty again this afternoon. Expect to see sunny skies from sunrise to sunset. Little to no cloud cover will be observed across the region. Temperatures should reach the low to mid 80s. Peak wind gusts should be in the ballpark of 30-35 mph, but some of the more exposed hills & mountain slopes could get gusts over 40 mph. This will increase our fire danger a bit, especially considering how dry it has been lately.

High pressure overhead will amplify a bit Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing us our warmest weather of the week. Temperatures will briefly turn hot each afternoon. Anticipate highs to reach the low to mid 90s Tuesday, and the upper 80s & low 90s Wednesday. The Junior Parade will be a toasty one this year!

Temperatures will slowly cool back down Thursday and Friday as our flow turns southeasterly. Clouds will spread in from the east, and thunderstorm chances will be on the increase across north central Oregon. A few showers or isolated thunderstorms may drift west of the Cascades between late Friday and Saturday. The cloudier skies alone should drop highs into the upper 70s. The timing of this is pretty interesting. We have gone nearly 3 weeks without a drop of rain, and will be closer to 4 weeks by this weekend. Of course, the Grand Floral Parade is Saturday when our shower chances are highest. There’s still a lot of uncertainty though. Will we actually have that slug of moisture spreading into our region, and will the timing line up with the parade? Those are details we will iron out over the next few days.

