Woman who threw her 2 young kids off Portland bridge dies in prison

Woman who threw her 2 young kids off Portland bridge dies in prison
Woman who threw her 2 young kids off Portland bridge dies in prison(Oregon Dept. of Corrections)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:12 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSONVILLE Ore. (KPTV) - A woman who was sentenced to life in prison for throwing her two children off the Portland Sellwood Bridge died Sunday.

The Coffee Creek Correctional Facility says 45-year-old Amanda Stott-Smith was found dead in her cell Sunday morning. They did not say how she died.

SEE ALSO: Wear Orange weekend raises awareness of gun violence impact in Portland

Stott-Smith was sentenced to life or at least 35 years in prison in 2010, a year after throwing her 4-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter off the bridge.

Her son died and her daughter survived.

SEE ALSO: Vancouver police looking for ‘high-risk’ missing woman and 2 children

At the time, Stott-Smith reportedly said the act was revenge against her estranged husband.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died in a crash off the Morrison Bridge early Sunday morning.
2 dead in crash off Morrison Bridge in Portland
vancouver safe rest thumbnail
New Safe Rest village in North Portland causing issues for neighbors
Six women have been found dead around the Portland metro area in the past four months. Police...
6 women found dead around Portland metro in past 4 months
Kailee Wheeless
Tips sought in Vancouver pregnant woman missing since early last month
From left: Jesse Sutton, Bethany Shaffer, Rachel Sutton
Vancouver police looking for ‘high-risk’ missing woman and 2 children

Latest News

FILE - Police lights
1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting at Woodburn grocery store
Highlights of the 2023 Rose Festival Starlight Parade
Kailee Wheeless
Tips sought in Vancouver pregnant woman missing since early last month
Woman dies, man arrested in shooting at Corbett RV park