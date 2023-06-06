4 arrested in NE Portland drug den raid

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:15 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A six-month investigation into a possible drug den in NE Portland has led to the arrests of four people, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officials say an investigation began half a year ago after the East Precinct began receiving complaints of a possible drug dealing operation at a home in the 14100 block of Northeast Haslet Street.

PPB says following a prolonged investigation by the Neighborhood Response Team, a Multnomah County Judge approved a search warrant for the home.

The search ended in the recovery of the following:

  • 19 Firearms – two of which were stolen, multiple rifles, and a TEC-9
  • Multiple high-capacity magazines
  • Large quantities of ammunition in multiple calibers
  • Body armor
  • 761g Methamphetamine
  • 486g Fentanyl
  • 21g Heroin
  • 12g Cocaine
  • Stolen Moped
  • Over $13,000 in cash

Investigators are now collecting DNA evidence from the guns, according to PPB.

Following the raid, 52-year-old Tracie Ann Harbison was arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Distribution of Methamphetamine, Possession of Heroin, Distribution of Heroin, Possession of Cocaine, Distribution of Cocaine, Possession of a Schedule II Drug, Distribution of a Schedule II Drug, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and Theft by Receiving.

43-year-old Michael Patrick Llanos was arrested and charged with eight counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, two counts of Felon in Possession of Body Armor, Attempted Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Attempted Delivery of Methamphetamine.

45-year-old Kristi Collum was arrested and cited for eight counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm and two counts of Felon in Possession of Body Armor.

33-year-old Zachary Smith was arrested and cited for Possession of Methamphetamine.

PPB says the investigation is still underway with additional charges still possible.

