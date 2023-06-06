Burn ban issued for parts of Washington, Clackamas, Yamhill, Multnomah counties

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - On Monday, officials declared a temporary outdoor burn ban for parts of Washington, Clackamas, Yamhill, and Multnomah counties.

Due to forecasted high temperatures, low relative humidity, and the potential for sustained winds, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue enacted a High Fire Danger Burn Ban beginning Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. for their entire jurisdiction.

“The ban is anticipated to be short-term but will remain in place until weather patterns change and the heightened risk of fire has diminished,” the department wrote.

The burn ban prohibits all the following:

Backyard or open burning (branches, yard debris, etc.).

Agricultural burning (agricultural wastes, crops, field burning, etc.).

Any other land clearing, slash, stump, waste, debris or controlled burning.

If a fire agency is required to respond and be used actively or on standby in connection with the extinguishment or control of a fire that was started or allowed to spread in willful violation of this burn ban, the person responsible may be held liable for the costs incurred by the fire agency in controlling, extinguishing, or patrolling the fire, as well as legal fees under ORS 478.965.

The burn ban does not prohibit:

Small outdoor cooking, warming or recreational fires. These include portable or permanent fire pits, fire tables, and campfires, with a maximum fuel area of three feet in diameter and two feet in height in a safe location away from combustibles or vegetation and are fully extinguished after use.

Barbeque grills, smokers and similar cooking appliances with clean, dry firewood, briquettes, wood chips, pellets, propane, natural gas, or similar fuels.

The public will be notified when the burn ban is lifted via press release, burn information line 503-259-1789, and www.tvfr.com.

