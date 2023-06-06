Disaster Day training teaches high schoolers to save lives

By Paulina Aguilar
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:20 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - ) Ida B. Wells High School in Southwest Portland partnered with PPS, AMR and Portland Fire will put 80 students through medical field exercises to earn their Teen Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Certification.

It’s a program for students to get hands-on experience to learn and better prepare for any disaster they may encounter.

The exercises were made up of four stations: cribbing, when a patient may be trapped, fire suppression, stop the bleed and triage.

“Our medical students have to go in, and they have to search and clear the room and sort out those patients based on their priority and urgency,” says Aaron Olsen, Health Science Teacher. “The idea Is that the students because they have been learning medical principles and medical skills that they can actually be resources to their own community.”

Senior Emma Hayes says it’s a rare opportunity for kids to learn life-saving skills.

“Understanding that you can have these skills and you can learn more of it, is really helpful in high school to understand what you wanna do after high school,” says Hayes.

During her free time, Emma is also part of the Multnomah County Search and Rescue Team.

“We go up into the gorge and look for people,” says Hayes. “It’s an amazing opportunity that I don’t think high schoolers usually get it’s kind of unique to our county that it’s so youth led.”

Olsen says he never wants kids to have to use these skills but wants them ready, if they should need to.

“Unfortunately, I hear stories about once a year, just out and about or in a lot of vehicle incidents and things when they’re out,” says Hayes. “I kind of just celebrate them that hey yeah you’ve gone through the training.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 men dead after car drives off Morrison Bridge in Portland
2 men dead after car drives off Morrison Bridge in Portland
KPTV file image
Pregnant woman missing from Vancouver found safe
Woman who threw her 2 young kids off Portland bridge dies in prison
Woman who threw her 2 young kids off Portland bridge dies in prison
Bethany Shaffer and her two children were found and are safe, police say.
FOUND: Vancouver woman, 2 kids reported missing and ‘high risk’
FILE - Police lights
1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting at Woodburn grocery store

Latest News

Crews extinguish brush fire that threatened several homes in Vancouver.
Crews extinguish brush fire that threatened several homes in Vancouver
Several Vancouver homes catch fire following shop fire.
Several Vancouver homes catch fire following shop fire
One person was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries in a crash on Highway 219 in...
Burn ban issued for parts of Washington, Clackamas, Yamhill, Multnomah counties
- clipped version