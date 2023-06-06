Fred Meyer Junior Parade returns this week with a new twist

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) -The nations oldest and largest children’s parade returns to Portland on Wednesday at 1 p.m., beginning at Sandy Blvd and NE 52nd Ave.

KPTV will be livestreaming the event for those who cannot view the parade in person anywhere streaming is available.

The audience can expect an appearance from Nintendo’s famous brother duo Mario and Luigi as the parade’s Grand Marshals and for those attending in person, an all new competition has been introduced.

This year Fred Meyer is inviting families to compete for the Family Fun Award, offering a wagonload of prizes and a Fred Meyer Gift Card to the winner.

Before the parade children may visit the Decoration Station presented by Visit Seaside Oregon to embellish their entries with flowers, ribbons and crafts.

