Hot next two afternoons

Good morning! Our weather is about as calm as it can be across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Clouds are basically non-existent, and our winds calmed down overnight. High pressure will strengthen overhead throughout the next 24-36 hours, bringing us our warmest weather of the week. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s and low 90s both today and Wednesday. This afternoon should be the hottest with most cities in the metro breaching 90 degrees. Tomorrow will be a degree or two cooler as some high elevation clouds stream in from the east. Nights will also turn a bit warmer. Inner urban areas will only drop into the upper 50s and low 60s. Outlying spots should still fall well into the 50s.

In addition to the hot weather, we’ll have a breezy northwest wind developing this afternoon. This is technically an onshore wind, which usually doesn’t bring elevated fire danger. However, we’ve gone 3 weeks without a drop of rain, so our vegetation has dried out tremendously. There will be elevated fire danger this afternoon, but not critical fire danger. If we were dealing with more of an offshore (easterly) wind, we’d probably have red flag warnings across the region. That may not be too far away, especially if warmer than normal conditions persist (and the faucet stays turned off).

Temperatures will cool back down into the 70s and 80s toward the end of the week & weekend. Southeasterly flow will bring more thunderstorm activity to north central Oregon & the Cascades. It’s possible a few cells could drift west of the Cascades between late Friday and Saturday. We’re keeping a “shower chance” in the 7 day, mainly for this Saturday. Most areas should stay dry west of the Cascades.

Temperatures should warm back up a bit early next week, but a heat wave seems unlikely.

Have a great Tuesday!

