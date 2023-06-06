Man pleads guilty to attempted murder of 2 Portland police officers in 2022

File: Portland police cruiser
File: Portland police cruiser
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:03 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Matthew Leahey, 37, pleaded guilty today for shooting at police officers after a traffic stop in Northeast Portland last year, according to Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt.

Leahey was driving a car when two Portland officers from the Focused Intervention Team stopped him for moving violations on May 6, 2022, at Northeast 78th Avenue and Northeast Mason Street.

One officer ordered Leahey to place his hands on his head while sat in the car after realizing that Leahey had given them incorrect information and would not produce a driver’s license.

Instead of following the officer’s instructions, Leahey drew a gun, shot at one officer, barely missing his head. The officers then opened fire on Leahey as he got out of the car and raised his gun to aim at a second officer.

As part of his agreement, Leahey pleaded guilty to four charges:

  • Two counts of Attempted Aggravated Murder
  • One count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon with a Firearm
  • One count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Sentencing is scheduled for June 8 in front of Judge Thomas Ryan.

