Neighbors of soon-to-be fourth Safe Stay location open up about concerns, support

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 4th Safe Stay Community is in the works to house the houseless in the city of Vancouver. Monday night residents had a chance to ask questions and voice concerns as the city hosted a meeting at Discovery Middle School.

SEE ALSO: City of Vancouver seeks input from neighbors about third ‘Safe Stay Community’ site

The nearly 19-thousand square foot proposed site at 4611 Main Street is located near the I-5 freeway and owned by the Washington Department of Transportation. The site will contain 20 tiny houses with 24/7 on site management.

A non-profit organization called Do Good Multnomah plans to run the site.

SEE ALSO: ‘A lot of us are afraid’: Vancouver Safe Stay Community members upset after attack

Neighbors raised some concerns that the Safe Stay community would attract sex offenders and more houseless people to the area. City officials say residents of the Safe Stay sites will be strictly background checked and that camping will not be allowed for 1000 feet surrounding the Safe Stay community.

The city of Vancouver is accepting public comment on the proposed 4th Safe Stay site until this Friday, June 9th.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.