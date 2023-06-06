Oregon GOP House leader called to resign over son’s Nazi salute photo

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon state representative is facing a call to resign over a photo of her son showing him give a Nazi salute.

The Minority Leader of Oregon’s House of Representatives, Vikki Breese-Iverson, R-Prineville, is facing the call to resign from the Central Oregon Diversity Project, an organization based out of Bend.

Breese-Iverson took to Facebook to post about the photo of her son, writing that he was on a field trip at the Erikson Aircraft Collection in Madras when “out of extremely poor judgement” he posed in a Nazi salute in front of a retired World War II German airplane.

A hand written letter from her son was included in the Facebook post. Her son apologized, writing in part, “It was a dumb mistake. I really get that now. Doing something bad in the moment without thinking can cause harm.”

Breese-Iverson says that she and her husband have been in contact with the school administration to discuss the consequences her son could face.

Central Oregon Diversity Project says that the school district “avoided handing down discipline” and that they have reason to believe the student wasn’t disciplined because of his mother and who she is.

