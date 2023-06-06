Oregon Health Authority planning to distribute 3,000 AC units

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - As we head into the summer and temperatures heat up, it’s hard not to think back to the heat dome in June 2021.

Nearly 100 people died of heat exposure, and last year, Oregon passed Senate Bill 1536 which limits landlords’ ability to prevent tenants from installing AC units. It also allowed funding to provide free AC units for vulnerable community members across the state.

This summer, the OHA looks to spend around $1.7 million to distribute 3,000 AC units and 4,700 air filtration devices to organizations that will help get them in the right hands.

Portland Open Bible Church partnered with the OHA last year, distributing more than 400 AC units in the region.

“I remember last year we were getting calls from all of Portland, we were even getting calls from people over in Vancouver inquiring in Washington, it spreads rather quickly,” said Caleb Butler, the Delivery Coordinator for the church’s community pantry.

This year, they’ve already started giving out the units from last year’s leftover supply.

One of the recent recipients is Samuel Whitney, who found himself with a leg injury earlier this year. His limited mobility led to misery in his hot apartment when temperatures rose in May.

“It kept me locked in, so I couldn’t go get a lot of things myself,” Whitney said. “When it was getting to 80′s and 90′s a few weeks ago, it was quite torturous. I couldn’t walk to get out of there so I had to just deal with it.”

When Whitney heard about the church’s AC unit supply, he immediately asked for assistance and they were able to quickly send someone out with the unit.

It saved him from what could have been an unbearable and even dangerous summer.

“It doesn’t turn my place into an ice box, but at least I can live in a little comfort,” Whitney said.

OHA representative Liz Gharst provided FOX 12 with a list of qualifiers for who is eligible to receive AC units.

People who are eligible:

Do not have a cooling device, and

Qualify for medical assistance through OHA, Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) or Medicare, or have received these services in the past 12 months, and

Are at risk for heat-related illness. This includes: people age 65 years or older, medically fragile children or people with a disability or health condition that makes them vulnerable to heat events. These include diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, obesity, or respiratory disease.

Last year, the OHA gave out 3,900 AC units to vulnerable Oregonians. 70% of the recipients identified themselves as especially vulnerable to heat-related illness due to disabilities and chronic conditions.

Though Portland Open Bible church has been able to give from last year’s supply, this summer’s new OHA distribution will start once the Governor declares a state of emergency due to extreme heat.”I think the more we distribute units out in the community, the more we’ll be able to envision zero deaths from the rising heat rates,” Butler said. “Obviously things will take a little bit of time to do, but the more we partner with Oregon Health Authority to distribute the units, the more units they’ll be able to give us, and of course the more volunteers that we have.”

The OHA has not yet released the full list of organizations who will help distribute the AC units this year, but if you want to connect with Portland Open Bible Church’s resources, you can call (503) 442-8228 or email pantry@pobcpantry.com.

