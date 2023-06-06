Oregon Zoo invites visitors to celebrate World Oceans Day

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Zoo will be celebrating World Ocean Day on Thursday alongside Banfield Pet Hospital.

Starting at 11 a.m., zookeepers will be doing chats and activities that will allow visitors to get to know the zoo’s marine life, highlight the marine world and how to protect it.

“Animals depend on healthy ocean habitats to thrive, and so do people,” said Kelly Gomez, who oversees the zoo’s marine life area. “We hope all our guests will be inspired to take action and come together for wildlife.”

Among the activities available is the scheduled chats:

· 11 a.m. – river otter feeding

· 11:30 a.m. – California condor keeper talk

· 1 p.m. – polar bear activity

· 2 p.m. – penguin feeding

· 2:30 p.m. – harbor seal activity

· 5:30 p.m. – sea otter activity

To plan your trip, go to oregonzoo.org/visit. For more information on getting to the zoo, visit Explore Washington Park.

