Police: Vancouver boy found safe after abduction, non-custodial mother arrested

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A woman who is accused of abducting her son in Vancouver is in police custody, and the boy is safe.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says Monday night, 51-year-old April Brinkman took her 6-year-old son who she does not have custody of. Deputies thought she might be headed to New Mexico via Interstate 84.

A community member called in a tip, saying they spotted Brinkman’s car at a gas station in Umatilla County. An Oregon State Police trooper then tried to pull her over on I-84, but she did not stop, according to the sheriff’s office.

The trooper did not chase after Brinkman, fearing for the safety of the boy. The sheriff’s office said law enforcement eventually deployed tire deflation devices and the car came to a stop.

Brinkman was arrested in Malheur County, just west of the Idaho border. She is now facing charges of residential burglary, custodial interference, and attempting to elude police.

The boy has been reunited with his father.

