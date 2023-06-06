Portland bar raffles off chance to taste rare Japanese whisky

People now have a chance to win a ticket to the tasting of a rare Japanese whisky at Multnomah Whisk(e)y Library.
By Joe Vithayathil
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:34 AM PDT
The Multnomah Whisk(e)y Library in downtown Portland will be hosting a tasting of the House of Suntory’s Yamazaki 55. The whisky was distilled in the 1960s.

A hundred bottles of the whisky were released in June of 2020. Of those, 20 made it to the United States.

One of those bottles is now at the Multnomah Whisk(e)y Library.

The bar is selling $7,000 tickets for a two-day celebration of the House of Suntory’s Yamazaki 55. It includes a welcome reception and dinner at Portland Japanese Garden on July 21, then a Yamazaki 55 tasting and dinner at Multnomah Whisk(e)y Library on July 22.

Now, the bar is hosting a raffle opportunity to win a ticket to the tasting. Raffle tickets cost $100 and a winner will be selected on July 4.

To enter the raffle, click here.

