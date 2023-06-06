Portland is the second-best city for naked bike riders, according to this study

FILE - Cheryl Rehmann has a message painted on her back by Matthew Wellstein before the start...
FILE - Cheryl Rehmann has a message painted on her back by Matthew Wellstein before the start of the naked bike ride in Philadelphia, Sept. 4, 2011. If you're eager for another nude bike ride through the City of Brotherly Love, keep your shirt on — for now. The next Philly Naked Bike Ride is coming Aug. 26. (AP Photo/ Joseph Kaczmarek, File)(Joseph Kaczmarek | AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Where is the most-friendly city for naked bike riders? Most Portlanders agree it’s the Rose City. But according to this study, Portland is second-best.

A marketing company analyzed several factors to come up with a ranking, including: naked biking events, local interest in nude cycling, bikeability, and legal bumps in the road (like public nudity laws), among 11 total metrics.

According to the ranking, Philadelphia took the overall top spot for nude bike rider-friendliness.

While there isn’t a significant nudist population in Philadelphia, complete public nudity is permitted – as long as you’re not “lewd.” It is also legal to be topless throughout the state of Pennsylvania, making the city a mecca for naked cyclists.

Portland streaked into second place on the ranking.

The study noted that naked biking is more popular in Portland than it is in Philadelphia, with the highest Google search interest for the annual event. While there is a sizable nudist population in Portland, it is not technically legal to be naked in public. Fortunately, riders in the World Naked Bike Ride are exempt due to a legal exception for nudity as an act of political speech.

The full ranking for most naked bike rider-friendly US cities, according to the study are:

  1. Philadelphia, PA
  2. Portland, OR
  3. Seattle, WA
  4. New York, NY
  5. Austin, TX
  6. Los Angeles, CA
  7. Chicago, IL
  8. San Francisco, CA
  9. Madison, WI
  10. Milwaukee, WI

The worst cities for naked bike riding are:

  1. Surprise, AZ
  2. Miramar, FL
  3. Glendale, AZ
  4. Pembroke Pines, FL
  5. Port St. Lucie, FL
  6. Cape Coral, FL
  7. Murfreesboro, TN
  8. Jackson, MS
  9. Chandler, AZ
  10. Jacksonville, FL

