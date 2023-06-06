Portland man arrested during child predator sting indicted on new charges

Sean Baba
Sean Baba(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:50 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man who was arrested during a child predator sting in April has been indicted by a grand jury for new charges, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Sean Baba, 29, was first arrested during a child predator sting in April. Baba was working as the Director of Music Ministry at St. Pius X Church and School in the Cedar Mill community. The sheriff’s office said the church and school were notified of his arrest and have fully cooperated with the investigation.

RELATED: 2 directors of Washington Co. programs arrested in child predator sting

A person who had seen news of the arrest contacted the sheriff’s office in May and reported Baba knew him as a child. Baba did not know this child through his employment at St. Pius X, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives learned Baba used the same dating application to connect with this child several years ago as he did when he interacted with the undercover detectives in April. Baba then repeatedly had sexual contact with the child over several years, the sheriff’s office said.

On Monday, a grand jury indicted Baba on multiple new charges. He was booked into the Washington County Jail on four counts of second-degree sexual abuse and three counts of luring a minor.

The sheriff’s office says detectives are also investigating Baba’s history in California, where he lived and went to college before moving to the Portland area.

Anyone with information about Baba or any other potential victims is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 503-846-2700.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman who threw her 2 young kids off Portland bridge dies in prison
Woman who threw her 2 young kids off Portland bridge dies in prison
File: Cougar
Cougar chases mountain biker on Mt. Hood
18-year-old passenger killed, driver seriously injured in high-speed crash in Vancouver
18-year-old passenger killed, driver seriously injured in high-speed crash in Vancouver
KPTV file image
Pregnant woman missing from Vancouver found safe
2 men dead after car drives off Morrison Bridge in Portland
2 men dead after car drives off Morrison Bridge in Portland

Latest News

FILE - Cheryl Rehmann has a message painted on her back by Matthew Wellstein before the start...
Portland is the second-best city for naked bike riders, according to this study
Portland eatery named best new restaurant at 2023 James Beard Awards
Portland bar raffles off chance to taste rare Japanese whisky
Suspect's car found in Vancouver neighborhood
Sheriff: 18-year-old arrested after driving over 130 mph in Vancouver