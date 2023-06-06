Portland man arrested during child predator sting indicted on new charges

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man who was arrested during a child predator sting in April has been indicted by a grand jury for new charges, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Sean Baba, 29, was first arrested during a child predator sting in April. Baba was working as the Director of Music Ministry at St. Pius X Church and School in the Cedar Mill community. The sheriff’s office said the church and school were notified of his arrest and have fully cooperated with the investigation.

RELATED: 2 directors of Washington Co. programs arrested in child predator sting

A person who had seen news of the arrest contacted the sheriff’s office in May and reported Baba knew him as a child. Baba did not know this child through his employment at St. Pius X, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives learned Baba used the same dating application to connect with this child several years ago as he did when he interacted with the undercover detectives in April. Baba then repeatedly had sexual contact with the child over several years, the sheriff’s office said.

On Monday, a grand jury indicted Baba on multiple new charges. He was booked into the Washington County Jail on four counts of second-degree sexual abuse and three counts of luring a minor.

The sheriff’s office says detectives are also investigating Baba’s history in California, where he lived and went to college before moving to the Portland area.

Anyone with information about Baba or any other potential victims is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 503-846-2700.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.