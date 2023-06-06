VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Fire Department says several homes caught fire Monday after multiple large trees and a shop went up in flames.

Crews responded just after 3:30 p.m. near 6619 NE 56th Way in Vancouver. Officials say raising concerns was strong eastern winds, with the fire threatening to jump Andresen Boulevard.

Several Vancouver homes catch fire following shop fire. (Vancouver Fire Department)

To contain the fire, nine units from Vancouver Fire and Fire District 6 responded to the scene, with crews usng three different engines to contain the fires.

Because of high winds, Vancouver Fire has several additional fire engine units at this time.

The cause of the fire has not yet been revealed.

Officials remind residents to make sure the grass and trees near your home are trimmed and your gutter and roofs are clean and free of debris.

