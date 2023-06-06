Sheriff: 18-year-old arrested after driving over 130 mph in Vancouver

Suspect's car found in Vancouver neighborhood
Suspect's car found in Vancouver neighborhood
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:13 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says a teenager drove over 130 miles per hour while trying to get away from a deputy in Vancouver early Tuesday morning.

At about 2 a.m., a deputy tried to stop 18-year-old Tyler Stout who the sheriff’s office says was driving recklessly at over 100 mph on Northeast Padden Parkway. Stout did not stop for the deputy and continued to drive fast, reaching speeds over 130 mph.

Other law enforcement spotted the vehicle but Stout took off a second time.

The sheriff’s office says a deputy found Stout walking in the 15500 block of Northeast 85th Street and he ran off on foot. His car was located in the same neighborhood.

SEE ALSO: Vancouver family working to get mom home from Portugal after hospitalization

After a search of the neighborhood, the sheriff’s office says Stout was found hiding behind a car and arrested after another foot chase.

Stout was booked into the Clark County Jail for attempting to elude a police vehicle.

