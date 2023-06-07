1 dead following 2-car crash in North Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Investigators are on the scene of a North Portland crash that left one dead and another seriously injured Tuesday evening.

Officers from the North Precinct responded at 7:41 p.m. to the intersection of N. Fremont Street and N. Williams Avenue in the Eliot Neighborhood.

According to officials, arriving responders found the driver of one car already dead, with the driver of the second involved car in serious condition. However, the second driver is expected to survive at this time, PPB says.

North Williams Avenue between N. Beech Street and N. Cook Street is expected to be closed for several hours while the scene is investigated.

Anyone with information on this incident who has not yet spoken to police is asked to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-149227.

No identities have been released at this time.

