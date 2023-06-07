MOLALLA Ore. (KPTV) – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a missing man has been found after going missing Monday near Molalla, according to officials.

According to investigators, the 58-year-old Welches man had gone with his brother to spread the ashes of a loved one. The two were searching for a tree with special significance to their family near S. Lais Road and S. Dickie Prairie Road, southeast of Molalla.

Body of man who went missing spreading ashes found near Molalla. (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

While looking for the tree they planted as kids, the two were separated.

Search and Rescue volunteers with the Sheriff’s office and Portland Mountain Rescue began searching the area after the man’s family was unable to find him.

The CCSO says the 58-year-old man’s body was found late Monday evening. While his death is under investigation still, investigators say it’s believed he suffered a medical emergency.

The man has not yet been identified.

