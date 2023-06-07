Body of man who went missing spreading ashes found near Molalla

Body of man who went missing spreading ashes found near Molalla.
Body of man who went missing spreading ashes found near Molalla.(Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:35 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLALLA Ore. (KPTV) – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a missing man has been found after going missing Monday near Molalla, according to officials.

According to investigators, the 58-year-old Welches man had gone with his brother to spread the ashes of a loved one. The two were searching for a tree with special significance to their family near S. Lais Road and S. Dickie Prairie Road, southeast of Molalla.

Body of man who went missing spreading ashes found near Molalla.
Body of man who went missing spreading ashes found near Molalla.(Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

SEE ALSO: At least 7 businesses destroyed by 2-alarm fire in Salmon Creek

While looking for the tree they planted as kids, the two were separated.

Search and Rescue volunteers with the Sheriff’s office and Portland Mountain Rescue began searching the area after the man’s family was unable to find him.

The CCSO says the 58-year-old man’s body was found late Monday evening. While his death is under investigation still, investigators say it’s believed he suffered a medical emergency.

The man has not yet been identified.

Body of man who went missing spreading ashes found near Molalla.
Body of man who went missing spreading ashes found near Molalla.(Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Cougar
Cougar chases mountain biker on Mt. Hood
Sean Baba
Portland man arrested during child predator sting indicted on new charges
Woman who threw her 2 young kids off Portland bridge dies in prison
Woman who threw her 2 young kids off Portland bridge dies in prison
4 arrested in NE Portland drug den raid.
4 arrested in NE Portland drug den raid
Drone shot of fire damage
At least 7 businesses destroyed by 2-alarm fire in Salmon Creek

Latest News

KPTV File Image
Painting project to shut down Morrison Bridge temporarily
Campfire
Vancouver, WA. Fire Marshal declares total ban on recreational burning
At least 7 businesses destroyed by 2-alarm fire in Salmon Creek
File: Redmond Oregon Police Department
Racist message, dead raccoon left for Oregon mayor, Black city council member