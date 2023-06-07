Fire at campground burns 4 days, difficult to control

Sulphur, La new firetruck
Sulphur, La new firetruck(KPLC)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:52 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDLE, Wash. (KPTV) - A fire continues to burn after starting on Saturday, June 4, and has burned around eight acres of land in the Iron Creek Campground.

The campgrounds were evacuated and remain closed to the public as firefighters continue to work on the fire. Thick brush and old trees are making the task difficult, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Firefighting operations had to be halted Saturday due to an illegal drone overhead.

“An illegal drone incursion over the fire area halted firefighting operations on Sunday. Drones present a significant danger to aircraft working over wildfires and firefighters on the ground, and the public is advised to never fly drones in the area where wildfires are burning.” Said the National Forest Service.

The fire is being investigated as human-caused.

As of Tuesday the Western Washington Type 3 Incident Management Team led bu Incident Commander Kent Stanford took command of the fire today. Over 70 firefighters and an 18-person hand-crew are working alongside the team.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman who threw her 2 young kids off Portland bridge dies in prison
Woman who threw her 2 young kids off Portland bridge dies in prison
File: Cougar
Cougar chases mountain biker on Mt. Hood
18-year-old passenger killed, driver seriously injured in high-speed crash in Vancouver
18-year-old passenger killed, driver seriously injured in high-speed crash in Vancouver
KPTV file image
Pregnant woman missing from Vancouver found safe
Lake Oswego Foothills Park
500,000 gallons of treated sewage spills into Willamette River

Latest News

Oregon man found guilty of booby-trapping house, injuring FBI agent
PBOT begins annual bike count
Multnomah County says we could reach record number of mosquitoes this year.
Multnomah County says we could reach record number of mosquitoes this year
Multnomah County says we could reach record number of mosquitoes this year