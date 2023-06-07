Fire at campground burns 4 days, difficult to control

RANDLE, Wash. (KPTV) - A fire continues to burn after starting on Saturday, June 4, and has burned around eight acres of land in the Iron Creek Campground.

The campgrounds were evacuated and remain closed to the public as firefighters continue to work on the fire. Thick brush and old trees are making the task difficult, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Firefighting operations had to be halted Saturday due to an illegal drone overhead.

“An illegal drone incursion over the fire area halted firefighting operations on Sunday. Drones present a significant danger to aircraft working over wildfires and firefighters on the ground, and the public is advised to never fly drones in the area where wildfires are burning.” Said the National Forest Service.

The fire is being investigated as human-caused.

As of Tuesday the Western Washington Type 3 Incident Management Team led bu Incident Commander Kent Stanford took command of the fire today. Over 70 firefighters and an 18-person hand-crew are working alongside the team.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.