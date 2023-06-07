On the Go with Ayo for Rose Festival Dragon Boat Races

A decades old tradition is rowing down the Willamette River this weekend!
By Ayo Elise
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:11 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The Rose Festival Dragon Boats Races will take place on Saturday and Sunday near Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

The races feature team heats held every nine minutes. More than 60 different teams – local, national and international – compete in boats provided through the Portland-Kaohsiung Sister City Association.

For more information about the Dragon Boat Races, click here.

