On the Go with Ayo for Rose Festival Dragon Boat Races

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A decades old tradition is rowing down the Willamette River this weekend!

The Rose Festival Dragon Boats Races will take place on Saturday and Sunday near Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

The races feature team heats held every nine minutes. More than 60 different teams – local, national and international – compete in boats provided through the Portland-Kaohsiung Sister City Association.

