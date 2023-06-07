Gresham teen missing for 1 month, police say

Everett Walker, 14.
Everett Walker, 14.(Gresham Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:15 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old boy.

According to officials, Everett Walker, 14, left his home in southeast Gresham early May 5. Walker is said to be familiar with public transportation and was staying temporarily with friends whose parents were unaware he was a runaway.

Police describe Walker as a biracial male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. He has black curly hair and brown eyes. Walker also has a new tattoo on his neck. His family told police they are concerned for his mental health and believe he is being influenced by friends involved in criminal activities.

Anyone who knows of Walker’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or non-emergency police dispatch at 503-823-3333.

