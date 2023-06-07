Gresham teen reported missing has been found, police say

Gresham police
Gresham police(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:15 PM PDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The Gresham Police Department says a 14-year-old boy who has been missing for a month has been found.

According to officials, Everett Walker, 14, left his home in southeast Gresham early May 5. Walker was staying temporarily with friends whose parents were unaware he was a runaway.

SEE ALSO: Multnomah County says we could reach record number of mosquitoes this year

On Wednesday morning, police say Everett has been located. No other details were shared.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Cougar
Cougar chases mountain biker on Mt. Hood
Sean Baba
Portland man arrested during child predator sting indicted on new charges
Woman who threw her 2 young kids off Portland bridge dies in prison
Woman who threw her 2 young kids off Portland bridge dies in prison
4 arrested in NE Portland drug den raid.
4 arrested in NE Portland drug den raid
Lake Oswego Foothills Park
500,000 gallons of treated sewage spills into Willamette River

Latest News

Street racing in Portland
Oregon governor signs bill increasing penalties for street racing, takeovers
Oregon governor signs bill increasing penalties for street racing, takeovers
Aerial views of two-alarm fire in Salmon Creek
Two-alarm fire destroys at least 7 businesses in Salmon Creek
Sheesh Shawarma on PSU campus
PSU student’s food cart serves up authentic Arab food on campus
PSU student's food cart serves up authentic Arab food