Gresham teen reported missing has been found, police say

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The Gresham Police Department says a 14-year-old boy who has been missing for a month has been found.

According to officials, Everett Walker, 14, left his home in southeast Gresham early May 5. Walker was staying temporarily with friends whose parents were unaware he was a runaway.

SEE ALSO: Multnomah County says we could reach record number of mosquitoes this year

On Wednesday morning, police say Everett has been located. No other details were shared.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.