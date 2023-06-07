Gresham teen reported missing has been found, police say
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:15 PM PDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The Gresham Police Department says a 14-year-old boy who has been missing for a month has been found.
According to officials, Everett Walker, 14, left his home in southeast Gresham early May 5. Walker was staying temporarily with friends whose parents were unaware he was a runaway.
On Wednesday morning, police say Everett has been located. No other details were shared.
