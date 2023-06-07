Hillsboro business donating time, materials to help those experiencing homelessness

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A service center that helps those experiencing homelessness is getting a new look! National Women in Roofing are donating their time and $40,000 worth of materials to help give the craftsman home a new face lift.

The home sits on SE 6th St. in Hillsboro for Project Homeless Connect.

“The roof is probably need a replacement 15 years ago. But we’re glad to be tearing it all, put a new one on now, so it’ll last another 30 years or so,” says Chris McDowell, Project Manager.

National Women in Roofing have a number of projects under their “tool” belt but say this project is special.

“We like to give back to anything that involves women children and families,” says Stephanie Baird, National Women in Roofing. “The Portland area has a huge homeless population We’d rather be part of the solution than part of the problem. and instead of complaining about it, we’d rather get something done.”

The $200,000 project will not only get a new roof but they will also install a new fence, a wheelchair ramp, an additional bathroom and have new appliances. Partners say the new renovated home will make an even greater influence.

Mauricio Degante has been attending Project Homeless Connect for two years. He says the home has helped a lot of people function in the community. He also says without the program, his life may look a little different.

“Locked up in prison, locked up in jail. Maybe in a hospital actually not understanding what I’m doing,” says Degante. “My goal is to get my mom a house or an apartment where we can actually live with my family. This place it’s like my own family.”

Project Homeless Connect also bought the home next door to put their office, so they can have even more space in the home to help more people.

