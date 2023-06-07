Lab-shepherd mix holds the record for world’s longest dog tongue

At 5 inches long, it turns out Zoey’s tongue was a record-breaker.
At 5 inches long, it turns out Zoey’s tongue was a record-breaker.(Guinness World Records via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:25 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A lab-shepherd mix from Metairie, Louisiana, now holds the world’s record for the longest tongue on a living dog.

Zoey’s owners, Sadie and Drew Williams, said people commented on their dog’s tongue so much they took her to the vet to have it measured.

At 5 inches long, it turns out Zoey’s tongue was a record-breaker.

Her owners also said she is friendly, but she might slobber on you if you pet her.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Cougar
Cougar chases mountain biker on Mt. Hood
Sean Baba
Portland man arrested during child predator sting indicted on new charges
Woman who threw her 2 young kids off Portland bridge dies in prison
Woman who threw her 2 young kids off Portland bridge dies in prison
4 arrested in NE Portland drug den raid.
4 arrested in NE Portland drug den raid
Lake Oswego Foothills Park
500,000 gallons of treated sewage spills into Willamette River

Latest News

Susan Louise Lorincz was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of her neighbor.
White woman who fatally shot Black neighbor arrested in Florida
Flowers are placed in front of the Altria Theater which was the site of a mass shooting after a...
Father, son gunned down after high school graduation; 19-year-old suspect in custody
Sheesh Shawarma on PSU campus
PSU student’s food cart serves up authentic Arab food on campus
PSU student's food cart serves up authentic Arab food
Celina Chanthanouvong and her partner Richard Flores pose in their apartment in Emeryville,...
The pause on student loan payments is ending. Can borrowers find room in their budgets?